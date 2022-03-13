Harmon leads No. 7 Texas past No. 4 Baylor for Big 12 crown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rori Harmon scored 20 points and No. 7 Texas beat No. 4 Baylor 67-58 to win the Big 12 Women’s Tournament championship. Harmon, a freshman, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Texas also got 14 points from Joanne Allen-Taylor and 12 from Aaliyah Moore. Big 12 Player of the Year NaLyssa Smith scored 21 points to lead Baylor, but she only had seven before the fourth quarter as Texas built a big lead. The game was projected to be a tussle between the front courts, but foul trouble on both sides put a crimp in that plan. Instead, the guards took over.

