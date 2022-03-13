Today is Sunday March 13, 2022
Incarnate Word women get first NCAA bid, win Southland

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2022 at 5:38 pm
KATY (AP) — Tiana Gardner scored 20 of her career-high 22 points after halftime, Jaaucklyn Moore hit the go-ahead jumper with 27 seconds left in overtime and Incarnate Word beat Southeastern Louisiana 56-52 in the championship game of the Southland Conference tournament to earn its first NCAA Tournament bid. Moore took a pass near the left elbow, dribbled to her left and pulled up with the jump shot that ultimately sent the Cardinals to the NCAA Tournament — in just their fifth year in Division I — despite their 13-16 record. UIW’s trapping zone defense continually led to difficult shots for SE Louisiana which made only eight field goals after halftime.



