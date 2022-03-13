Today is Sunday March 13, 2022
Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19, former president confirms on Twitter

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2022 at 3:06 pm
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former President Barack Obama has tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted on Sunday.

Obama is "feeling fine," other than a scratchy throat, he wrote, reminding people to get vaccinated even as the number of cases in the U.S. goes down.

Former first lady Michelle Obama tested negative, he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

