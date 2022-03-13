Today is Sunday March 13, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


TJC women’s basketball team go to NJCAA tournament

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2022 at 6:09 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER — According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Junior College is getting ready for the teams fourth straight trip to the NJCAA Women’s basketball Tournament. Though they lost in the Region 14 quarterfinals, the Apaches made the field, earning an at-large bid, for another run for the national title. TJC starts tournament play Wednesday morning March 16th in Lubbock. Tip-off time is 10 o’clock against Chipola College, the team that knocked them out of tournament play a year ago.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design