TJC women’s basketball team go to NJCAA tournament

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2022 at 6:09 am

TYLER — According to our news partner KETK, Tyler Junior College is getting ready for the teams fourth straight trip to the NJCAA Women’s basketball Tournament. Though they lost in the Region 14 quarterfinals, the Apaches made the field, earning an at-large bid, for another run for the national title. TJC starts tournament play Wednesday morning March 16th in Lubbock. Tip-off time is 10 o’clock against Chipola College, the team that knocked them out of tournament play a year ago.

