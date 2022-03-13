Today is Sunday March 13, 2022
Haliburton helps Pacers snap skid with win over Spurs

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2022 at 5:30 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and 10 assists and the Indiana Pacers snapped a three-game skid, beating the San Antonio Spurs 119-108 on Saturday night. San Antonio sat out Dejounte Murray, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl a night after coach Gregg Popovich became the winningest coach in NBA history. The Spurs rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102 on Friday night, giving Popovich his 1,336th regular-season victory to break a tie with Don Nelson. Spurs rookie center Jock Landale had a season-high 26 points. Lonnie Walker IV added 20.



