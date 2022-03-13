Today is Sunday March 13, 2022
Panarin keys 4-goal 1st period, Rangers beat Stars 7-4

Posted/updated on: March 13, 2022 at 5:27 am
DALLAS (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and two of his three assists during New York’s four-goal first period and the Rangers beat the Dallas Stars 7-4. Greg McKegg, Adam Fox, Mika Zibanejad, Patrik Nemeth, Barclay Goodrow and Ryan Strome also scored for the Rangers, who have won four of six. K’Andre Miller and Dryden each had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 30 shots. Esa Lindell had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Seguin, Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski also scored for Dallas, which has lost two straight after a four-game win streak. Roope Hintz and John Klingberg each had two assists and Jake Oettinger finished with 22 saves on 28 shots.



