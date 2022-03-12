No. 6 KU beats No. 14 Texas Tech 74-65 to win Big 12 tourney

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2022 at 9:33 pm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — David McCormack had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Ochai Agbaji made a pair of clinching foul shots with just over a minute to go, and sixth-ranked Kansas beat No. 14 Texas Tech 74-65 to win the Big 12 Tournament title. Agbaji finished with 16 points, Christian Braun had 14 and Jalen Wilson and Remy Martin 12 apiece for the Jayhawks. Bryson Williams had 17 points and Terrence Shannon Jr. had 14 for the Red Raiders, who still have never won the Big 12 Tournament. They also lost to Oklahoma State in their only other championship appearance in 2005

Go Back