Smith leads No. 4 Baylor to rout of No. 21 Oklahoma 91-76

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2022 at 7:38 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had a career-high 37 points as No. 4 Baylor routed No. 21 Oklahoma 91-76 in the first semifinal of the Big 12 women’s tournament. Smith’s previous high was 35 earlier this year against Texas Tech. The Bears used a 28-16 advantage in the third quarter to blow open a close game. Smith accounted for 14 points in the quarter, giving her 33 for the game. Baylor (27-5) also got a career-high 21 points from Caitlin Bickle. Smith pulled down 11 rebounds. Queen Egbo had 11 points. Oklahoma (24-8) was led by Madi Williams with 28 points. Taylor Robertson added 17.



