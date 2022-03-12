Today is Saturday March 12, 2022
Texas A&M stuns No. 15 Arkansas 82-64 to reach SEC final

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2022 at 7:36 pm
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Quenton Jackson scored 20 points and eighth-seeded Texas A&M took down a ranked opponent for the second straight day, stunning No. 15 Arkansas 82-64 to reach the championship game of the SEC Tournament. Jackson also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals to pace the Aggies, who have revived their NCAA tournament hopes by winning eight of nine games since ending a month-long, eight-game losing streak in February. The Aggies will play No. 9 Tennessee for the title on Sunday in Tampa, Florida.



