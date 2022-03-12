Today is Saturday March 12, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two people stabbed inside New York’s Museum of Modern Art: Police

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2022 at 7:16 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Kali9/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Two people were stabbed inside the Museum of Modern Art in Manhattan Saturday afternoon, police said.

The unidentified victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital and listed in stable condition, according to the New York Police Department.

Preliminarily, per a source familiar, authorities believe a former employee came back to the museum and stabbed two people who work there. It is not believed to be a random attack.

Officers were still looking for a suspect and the investigation was ongoing, according to police.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design