Stars sign Pavelski to $5.5 million extension for 2022-23

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2022 at 6:40 am
FRISCO (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed forward Joe Pavelski to a $5.5 million, one-year contract extension for the 2022-23 season. The 37-year-old leads the Stars in assists (37) and points (59) and is third with 22 goals. He’s in the final year of a $21 million, three-year deal. Pavelski signed with Dallas as a free agent after spending his first 13 seasons in San Jose. Pavelski started slowly with Dallas in the pandemic-interrupted 2019-20 season. But he has been the team’s most consistent scorer since then. Pavelski led the Stars with 13 goals during the 2020 playoffs.



