Today is Saturday March 12, 2022
Luka Doncic has 30 points, Mavericks beat Rockets 113-100

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2022 at 6:16 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 points, Dwight Powell tied a career high with 26 and the Dallas Mavericks built a big lead and coasted to 113-100 victory over the Houston Rockets. Spencer Dinwiddie added 16 points and seven assists to help the Mavericks win for the sixth time in seven games and move to a season high-tying 15 games above .500 at 41-26. Doncic had 14 rebounds and Powell had 13 as the Mavericks outrebounded Houston 47-39. Kevin Porter Jr. and Josh Christopher each had 17 points for Houston.



