Agbaji leads No. 6 KU past TCU 75-62 in Big 12 semifinals

Posted/updated on: March 12, 2022 at 6:12 am

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points, two of them coming on a jaw-dropping ally-oop dunk midway through the second half, and sixth-ranked Kansas cruised to a 75-62 victory over TCU and into the Big 12 Tournament title game. Mitch Lightfoot added 15 points while playing extended minutes in place of injured big man David McCormack, and Remy Martin finished with 10 as the top-seeded Jayhawks advanced to play Texas Tech on Saturday night. Chuck O’Bannon had 15 points to lead TCU. Mike Miles shook off a shooting slump to add 14

