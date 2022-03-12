Today is Saturday March 12, 2022
No. 14 Texas Tech survives Oklahoma 56-55 in Big 12 semis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Clarence Nagolny made his only points of the night on go-ahead foul shots late and No. 14 Texas Tech escaped with a 56-55 victory over Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. Davion Warren and Kevin Obanor scored 11 points apiece to lead the No. 3-seed Red Raiders, who are headed to the title game under first-year coach Mark Adams and in search of their first tournament championship. They’ll face sixth-ranked Kansas on Saturday night. Umoji Gibson had 16 points, Jordan Goldwire had 15 and Jalen Hill 13 for the Sooners.



