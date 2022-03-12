Today is Saturday March 12, 2022
Spurs’ Gregg Popovich becomes NBA regular-season wins leader

March 12, 2022
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gregg Popovich became the winningest coach in NBA regular-season history Friday night, getting his 1,336th victory when the San Antonio Spurs rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 104-102. Popovich broke a tie with Don Nelson, the friend and mentor he served as an assistant under while with Golden State for two seasons. The milestone came in Popovich’s 2,030th game and 26th season with the Spurs, the only franchise he has served as head coach for. Popovich has won five NBA championships, 13 division titles and was recently named one of the 15 greatest coaches in league history.



