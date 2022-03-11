Today is Friday March 11, 2022
Four West Point cadets among spring breakers who overdosed in Florida

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 5:55 pm
WPLG

(WILTON MANORS, Fla.) -- Four spring breakers who overdosed Thursday night in Wilton Manors, Florida, are cadets at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point public affairs told ABC News Friday.

One of the cadets is on the West Point football team, according to the academy, which is located in Orange County, New York.

"The U.S. Military Academy is aware of the situation involving West Point cadets, which occurred Thursday night in Wilton Manors, FL," a West Point statement said.

Miami ABC affiliate WPLG reported the cadets were part of a group of college students from New York state at a short-term rental home where cocaine laced with fentanyl caused seven people to overdose.

Three people remained hospitalized Friday with two in critical condition. It's unclear if that includes any of the cadets.

West Point public affairs told ABC News that no more details are available at this time, and the incident is under investigation.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



