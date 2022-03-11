Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 5:39 pm

AUSTIN (AP) – A Texas judge is blocking the state from investigating as child abuse gender confirming care for transgender youth. District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a temporary injunction Friday preventing the state from enforcing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive that compels the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate. The injunction broadens Meachum’s earlier order blocking the state’s investigation of the parents of one transgender teenager. The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal sued on behalf of the parents of the 16-year-old girl over the investigation and Abbott’s directive.

