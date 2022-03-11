Today is Friday March 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 5:39 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – A Texas judge is blocking the state from investigating as child abuse gender confirming care for transgender youth. District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a temporary injunction Friday preventing the state from enforcing Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive that compels the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate. The injunction broadens Meachum’s earlier order blocking the state’s investigation of the parents of one transgender teenager. The American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal sued on behalf of the parents of the 16-year-old girl over the investigation and Abbott’s directive.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design