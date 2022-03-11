Today is Friday March 11, 2022
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian go Instagram official in sweet new snaps

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 4:24 pm
Said ZapatA/MEGA/GC Images

Well, it's official...Instagram official: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are an item. 

Kim's socials sported new pictures of the pair, one with Pete standing in the foreground, selfie-style, and another with the couple on the floor, Kim cradling Pete's head like a reality-show version of The Pieta.

Another photo is just of Kim, kneeling to show off the silver thigh-high boots she's sporting in the other pics.

"Who's car we gonna take?" Kim captioned the photo set, a reference to the Ben Affleck/Jeremy Renner movie The Town. She included a snapshot of stills from the movie to help people make the connection.

The 28-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member and the 41-year-old influencer and entrepreneur have been linked since October of last year, eight months after Kim filed for divorce from Kayne West.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



