Today is Friday March 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Search and seizure warrant executed in Flint; illegal gambling alleged

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 4:10 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Search and seizure warrant executed in Flint; illegal gambling allegedFLINT — Smith County Sheriff’s Office and DPS personnel allege illegal gambling as they execute a search and seizure warrant at the Top Shelf Poker Room in Flint. Officials say the action followed numerous complaints. According to our news partner KETK, Top Shelf Owner and Operator Jesse Vann is questioning the law enforcement move, saying his business acts as a social club the same way many others do in the state of Texas. But authorities say they were following the law as currently written. According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, “This investigation is ongoing and we expect further developments in the near future.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design