Search and seizure warrant executed in Flint; illegal gambling alleged

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 4:10 pm

FLINT — Smith County Sheriff’s Office and DPS personnel allege illegal gambling as they execute a search and seizure warrant at the Top Shelf Poker Room in Flint. Officials say the action followed numerous complaints. According to our news partner KETK, Top Shelf Owner and Operator Jesse Vann is questioning the law enforcement move, saying his business acts as a social club the same way many others do in the state of Texas. But authorities say they were following the law as currently written. According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, “This investigation is ongoing and we expect further developments in the near future.”

Go Back