Lupita Nyong’o, Wesley Snipes, and John Travolta among latest stars named as Oscar presenters

March 11, 2022
A third batch of stars has been announced to present at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards: Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, and Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and John Travolta, will join Mila KunisWesley Snipes and Naomi Scott on podium duty this year. 

Previously announced presenters include Academy Award winners Kevin CostnerAnthony HopkinsLady Gaga and Rami Malek, as well as former Oscars host Chris Rock, and nominees including Uma Thurman and Rosie Perez

Will John Travolta have another "Adele Dazeem" moment on stage? Find out on March 27 when the Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland at 8 p.m. on ABC.

 

