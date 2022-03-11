Lupita Nyong’o, Wesley Snipes, and John Travolta among latest stars named as Oscar presenters

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 3:44 pm

A third batch of stars has been announced to present at the upcoming 94th Academy Awards: Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o, and Oscar nominees Daniel Kaluuya and John Travolta, will join Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes and Naomi Scott on podium duty this year.

Previously announced presenters include Academy Award winners Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lady Gaga and Rami Malek, as well as former Oscars host Chris Rock, and nominees including Uma Thurman and Rosie Perez.

Will John Travolta have another "Adele Dazeem" moment on stage? Find out on March 27 when the Oscars are broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland at 8 p.m. on ABC.

