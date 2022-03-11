Noble E. Young Park closed for renovations

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 3:43 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Parks and Rec Department is beginning renovations to Noble E. Young Park on Seaton St. For the duration of the project, the park will be closed out of concern for safety, according to a news release. The park will be getting a new pavilion, restrooms, a walking trail, playground equipment and outdoor exercise equipment that includes some ADA-compliant pieces. These renovations will be paid for by the Community Development Block Grant Program and should be completed by August, according to the release.

