Today is Friday March 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Contractors installing pavement markings where earlier application was prevented

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 3:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Contractors installing pavement markings where earlier application was preventedTYLER — Contractors will be applying pavement markings on some Tyler streets beginning Monday, March 14. The markings will be for the Tyler Bikes Stripes project that contractors were not able to finish due to road projects and asphalt repair projects, according to a news release. Residents and businesses are asked to refrain from parking in the streets while crews apply the markings. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The painting should be completed by the end of the month, according to the release. Click here for additional information.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design