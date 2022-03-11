Contractors installing pavement markings where earlier application was prevented

TYLER — Contractors will be applying pavement markings on some Tyler streets beginning Monday, March 14. The markings will be for the Tyler Bikes Stripes project that contractors were not able to finish due to road projects and asphalt repair projects, according to a news release. Residents and businesses are asked to refrain from parking in the streets while crews apply the markings. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The painting should be completed by the end of the month, according to the release. Click here for additional information.

