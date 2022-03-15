Closures on Page Road between Loop 281 and Lois Lane

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2022 at 11:54 am

LONGVIEW — On Wednesday, March 16, Page Road in Longview between Delia Drive and Lois Lane will be closed to through traffic for the day. In the afternoon, Page Road will be opened to one lane of traffic eastbound. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Officials say the project consists of street improvements for the new Hallsville Elementary School. The lane closure is anticipated to last months. If you have any questions related to construction, call the city’s project manager, Zack Shaner, at 903-237-1321.

