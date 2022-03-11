Today is Friday March 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 10:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:


Netflix
The Adam ProjectRyan Reynolds teams up with his younger self to save the future in the new time-traveling adventure film.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season four): Go behind the scenes of one of the sport’s most dramatic seasons to date.


Hulu
Good Trouble (Season four): The season=four premiere of the hit Freeform series teases big life changes and an all-new love triangle.


Disney+ 
Turning Red: On Disney+, stream Pixar’s latest movie, Turning Red, all about a 13-year-old girl whose strong emotions turn her into a giant red panda.


Apple TV+
Ptolemy Grey: Samuel L. Jackson stars as an ailing man on the brink of sinking low into dementia in this new limited series.


Amazon Prime Video
Upload (Season two): Nathan finds himself at a crossroads when the sci-fi comedy series Upload returns for season two.


Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design