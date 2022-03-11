Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 10:32 am

Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:



Netflix

The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds teams up with his younger self to save the future in the new time-traveling adventure film.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season four): Go behind the scenes of one of the sport’s most dramatic seasons to date.



Hulu

Good Trouble (Season four): The season=four premiere of the hit Freeform series teases big life changes and an all-new love triangle.



Disney+

Turning Red: On Disney+, stream Pixar’s latest movie, Turning Red, all about a 13-year-old girl whose strong emotions turn her into a giant red panda.



Apple TV+

Ptolemy Grey: Samuel L. Jackson stars as an ailing man on the brink of sinking low into dementia in this new limited series.





Amazon Prime Video

Upload (Season two): Nathan finds himself at a crossroads when the sci-fi comedy series Upload returns for season two.



Happy streaming!

