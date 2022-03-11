Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streamingPosted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 10:32 am
Ready, set, binge! Here are some of the new titles available to stream this weekend:
Netflix
The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds teams up with his younger self to save the future in the new time-traveling adventure film.
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season four): Go behind the scenes of one of the sport’s most dramatic seasons to date.
Hulu
Good Trouble (Season four): The season=four premiere of the hit Freeform series teases big life changes and an all-new love triangle.
Disney+
Turning Red: On Disney+, stream Pixar’s latest movie, Turning Red, all about a 13-year-old girl whose strong emotions turn her into a giant red panda.
Apple TV+
Ptolemy Grey: Samuel L. Jackson stars as an ailing man on the brink of sinking low into dementia in this new limited series.
Amazon Prime Video
Upload (Season two): Nathan finds himself at a crossroads when the sci-fi comedy series Upload returns for season two.
Happy streaming!
