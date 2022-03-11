Today is Friday March 11, 2022
It’s time to ‘spring forward’ this weekend in most of the US

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 9:47 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Even though winter doesn’t slip away until next weekend, time has its marching orders. And in the United States, it’s time to “spring” forward. Daylight saving time announces its entrance at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the country. It will stay lighter for longer into the evening but the sun will rise later in the morning than it has during the months of standard time. Remember to set clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed Saturday night. Standard time hibernates until Nov. 6. No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

 



