Upshur County district clerk employee charged with official oppression

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 8:18 am
Upshur County district clerk employee charged with official oppressionGILMER — Upshur County authorities confirmed Thursday that the chief deputy district clerk was arrested for official oppression. According to our news partner KETK, 51-year-old Jon Christopher Coleman, from Gilmer, was arrested by Texas Rangers. Additional details surrounding the circumstances of the investigation were not available. Coleman was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Potter and released on $3,500 bond.



