‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ star Dominique Fishback explains her personal connection to the series

Posted/updated on: March 11, 2022 at 8:11 am

A teenager and an older man dying from dementia form a special bond in the new Apple TV+ series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, premiering today.

Dominique Fishback, who stars alongside Samuel L. Jackson, tells ABC Audio there were a lot parallels between herself and her character, Robyn, including an incident that happened just last week.

"[It was the] ten-year anniversary of my grandma passing from cancer. She had to live in an apartment with my mom and I in east New York, Brooklyn," the Judas and the Black Messiah actress recalls. "It was very small. We don't really have the tools, the money to like, make sure she is the most comfortable. But you do what you can and you give love how you can. And when I saw this and saw that this character was going to be the caretaker of this man when everybody else kind of left him alone, left him to rot, I thought that that was really empowering."

Fishback, 30, says she also learned a lot from her 73-year-old co-star, including one important lesson.

"Sam, he shows up to set and he just is who he is. He is himself. And that's the greatest gift that you can give anybody and you can give yourself is to be yourself. And even if you feel like you made a mistake, you say, like, 'I was just being myself.' You just got to be yourself at the end of day," she shares.

The six-episode limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey kicks off with the first two episodes, followed with a new one streaming every Friday thereafter.

