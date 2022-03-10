Bruce Weber stepping down as Kansas State men’s basketball coach

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2022 at 6:37 pm

By JEFF BORZELLO

Kansas State men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber announced Thursday that he has resigned from his position after 10 seasons in Manhattan.

The Wildcats’ season ended Wednesday night with a 73-67 loss to West Virginia in the Big 12 tournament. Kansas State finished 14-17, starting 14-11 before losing its last six games.

Following the loss to the Mountaineers, Weber reflected on doing things “the right way,” comparing his school with others — including Big 12 rivals Kansas and Oklahoma State — that were implicated in the FBI’s investigation into college basketball recruiting.

“We did it with our guys graduating,” Weber said. “… I’m on the NCAA ethics committee. And on the meetings, I was told that they were going to take care of the people in the FBI stuff. So I told somebody, ‘I’m going to grow my hair until something happens.’ Obviously, it’s still growing.

“That’s the sad part of our business. Lon Kruger told me the other day, think about all the guys in the FBI thing. They are all in the NCAA tournament except one. So I’m just proud of what I’ve done.”

Weber, 65, professed his desire to continue coaching, asking for “some [athletic director] out there who would appreciate a coach that graduates players, wins championships, supports the university and embraces the community.”

“I’ve been preparing for this for a long time,” Weber said. “I got into coaching, I got into teaching, because my dad and mom thought there was no better life than to help others. That’s been my goal.

“Hopefully I’ve impacted people and helped them with their lives so that now they can help others.”

Kansas State said it would honor the terms of Weber’s contract, which had one season remaining.

“Coach Weber has provided selfless leadership to our basketball program and university for the last decade,” athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. “With two conference championships and an Elite Eight run in 2018, our program reached exceptional levels of success under his direction. His development of young men on and off the court, while representing K-State in a first-class manner with the highest level of integrity is unmatched in today’s game and something all K-Staters should take great pride in.”

Weber led Kansas State to five NCAA tournaments during his decade with the Wildcats, including the Elite Eight appearance. Kansas State also won a share of the Big 12 regular-season title in 2013 and 2019, with the latter ending Kansas’ reign atop the league. In 2013, Weber earned Big 12 Coach of the Year honors.

He went 184-147 in his 10 seasons at Kansas State, including an 82-98 record in the Big 12.

Amid his departure, Weber struck out at Kansas State fans who used social media to berate him and his program.

“The negativity that surrounds K-State times is really sad to me,” Weber said. “This is the only school I’ve been associated with that I tell our recruits to avoid our social media. I’m afraid of what they’ll see. Hopefully that can change, maybe with the new coach, and everybody can be positive about K-State and K-State athletics.”

Prior to taking over at Kansas State, Weber spent nine seasons at Illinois, leading the Fighting Illini to the national championship game in 2005. He also was the head coach at Southern Illinois for five seasons. He led all three programs to the Sweet 16, becoming one of just 10 Division I coaches to do so with three schools.

Information from ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and The Associated Press was used in this report.

