Authorities ID boy, 14, killed by deputy at Midland apartment

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2022 at 2:50 pm

MIDLAND (AP/Staff) – Authorities say the person fatally shot last week by a sheriff’s deputy at a Midland apartment complex was a 14-year-old boy. Authorities have not released details about the events leading up to Juan Herrera being shot by a Midland County sheriff’s deputy at 2:20 a.m. on March 3. The investigation was turned over to the Texas Rangers. In a release the day of the shooting, the Texas Department of Public Safety said that the person who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he died.

