Lindale native found guilty of killing DPS trooper on Thanksgiving 2017

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2022 at 3:37 pm

BRYAN — The Lindale native on trial for capital murder of a Department of Public Safety trooper on Thanksgiving Day, 2017, has been found guilty and given an automatic sentence of life without parole. Dabrett Black, 37, was found guilty by a Brazos County jury on Thursday afternoon, according to our news partner KETK and its network affiliate KAGS. On November 23, 2017, Trooper Damon Allen, 41, made a traffic stop of Black’s vehicle on Interstate 45, just south of Fairfield. DPS reports say Allen approached Black’s vehicle, spoke with him, and returned to his patrol unit. Moments later, DPS says Black began shooting at Allen multiple times with a rifle.

Allen was pronounced dead at the scene. Black had left the area. The next day, officials arrested Black near Prairie View. A memorial service for Allen was attended by Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and first responders from across the state.

Go Back