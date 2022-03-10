Today is Thursday March 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Armored vehicle maker that retrofitted JFK’s limo is closing

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2022 at 1:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CINCINNATI (AP) – An armored vehicle maker that customized the limousine in which President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963 is shutting down its operations. The company near Cincinnati filed a notice last week that it will layoff all 200 of its employees in Fairfield, Ohio, and close permanently. The company was known as Hess & Eisenhardt in the 1960s, when it reinforced Kennedy’s presidential limousine after it was built by Ford Motor Co. in 1961. Among the modifications added were removable transparent roof panels, a hydraulic rear seat that could elevate the president and steps for Secret Service agents.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design