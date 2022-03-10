Gyo Obata, famed St. Louis-based architect, dies at age 99

March 10, 2022

ST. LOUIS (AP/Staff) – Well-known architect Gyo Obata has died. His designs included sports and entertainment arenas along with airports, including Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, and a presidential library. His family says Obata died Tuesday in St. Louis at age 99. A cause of death was not announced. Obata was born in 1923 in San Francisco and earned a master’s degree at Cranbrook Academy of Arts in suburban Detroit. Obata, George Hellmuth, and George Kassabaum opened Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum in 1955. St. Louis-based HOK is now among the world’s largest architecture and engineering firms. Along with the DFW airport, HOK’s notable designs include the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Camden Yards baseball stadium in Baltimore, and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Illinois.

