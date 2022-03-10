Today is Thursday March 10, 2022
Lady Gaga and Born This Way Foundation launch new online mental health course

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2022 at 12:10 pm
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

(NEW YORK) -- Lady Gaga and her Born This Way Foundation have launched a new resource for young people for their mental health.

Gaga and Born This Way have teamed up with Canadian charity Jack.org to offer the Be There Certificate, a free online mental health course for youth and youth advocates.

The course is designed to teach people how to recognize when someone might be struggling and learn ways to be a support.

"Number one: Say what you see. Number two: Show you care. Number three: Hear them out. Number four: Know your role. Number five: Connect to help, kindly and safely," Gaga said.

The Born This Way Foundation, which was co-founded by Gaga and her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



