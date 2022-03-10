Today is Thursday March 10, 2022
Council receives update on sewer system rehab

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2022 at 1:58 pm
Council receives update on sewer system rehabTYLER — The Tyler City Council Wednesday received an update from Pipeline Analysis, LLC about the ongoing mandatory improvements and future rehabilitation plans for the city’s sewer system. In less than 30 days, the city will be halfway through the consent decree regarding the project. According to a news release, throughout the past five years, ongoing repairs and capacity improvements have resulted in a 40 percent decrease in sanitary sewer overflows. Challenges include the increased cost of materials and labor, according to the release. However, Pipeline Analysis believes moving up the inspection schedule and identifying and repairing defects earlier will help control the costs. Click here for further details.



