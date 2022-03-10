Today is Thursday March 10, 2022
Pete Davidson reportedly starring in a ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’-like comedy series about his life

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2022 at 11:40 am
Rosalind O’Connor/NBC

Pete Davidson is teaming up with his SNL boss Lorne Michaels for a new sitcom about his life. Sort of.

Deadline reports the headline-grabbing funnyman will star in a show, tentatively titled Bupkis, which will center on a fictionalized version of his real life, a la Larry David in Curb Your Enthusiasm

The trade reports the show is to be an "unapologetically unfiltered, R-rated" series that's being pitched to streaming services, and "A-list talent" is being sought to co-star with the King of Staten Island star.

The show is being co-written by Davidson's longtime friend and King of Staten Island co-writer Dave Sirus.

