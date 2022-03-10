Today is Thursday March 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Longview gas price hits $4 for the first time ever

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2022 at 11:32 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Longview gas price hits for the first time everLONGVIEW – Gas prices in the Longview area hit their highest point in history on Thursday. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $4, according to AAA. According to our news partner KETK, gas prices have skyrocketed over the past few weeks due to a variety of factors, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The previous record for Longview was $3.97, set in July of 2008 during the Great Recession. Tyler is considered likely to break its record for unleaded gasoline in the next day or two. It currently sits at $3.94, and the highest it has ever reached is $3.97. It should be noted that prices are always affected by whatever inflation issues are present at any given time.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design