Longview gas price hits $4 for the first time ever

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2022 at 11:32 am

LONGVIEW – Gas prices in the Longview area hit their highest point in history on Thursday. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline was $4, according to AAA. According to our news partner KETK, gas prices have skyrocketed over the past few weeks due to a variety of factors, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The previous record for Longview was $3.97, set in July of 2008 during the Great Recession. Tyler is considered likely to break its record for unleaded gasoline in the next day or two. It currently sits at $3.94, and the highest it has ever reached is $3.97. It should be noted that prices are always affected by whatever inflation issues are present at any given time.

