Tiger Woods inducted into World Golf Hall of Fame

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2022 at 7:02 am
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

(PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.) -- Tiger Woods is officially a Hall of Famer.

The 15-time major champion was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame Wednesday night. He was introduced on stage by his 14-year-old daughter, Sam.

Woods, 46, was supposed to be inducted into the Hall of Fame last year after being elected in March 2020 but the ceremony was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

