Portion of Loop 323 closed following wreck

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2022 at 5:58 am

TYLER — Eastbound traffic from the intersection of ESE Loop 323 and New Copeland Road has been temporarily shut down. A wreck earlier this morning damaged a power pole and caused the lines to hang across the roadway. Crews are working to repair the lines but eastbound traffic at the Loop and New Copeland is being rerouted. Details regarding the wreck were not available.

Go Back