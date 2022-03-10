Today is Thursday March 10, 2022
Woman sues Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, says he’s biological father

Posted/updated on: March 10, 2022 at 4:49 am
DALLAS (AP) – A 25-year-old woman who grew up in North Texas is suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging he is her biological father. The Dallas Morning News reports Alexandra Davis says in a lawsuit in Dallas County she was conceived from a relationship Jones had with her mother, Cynthia Davis. Court documents show Davis and her mother reached a settlement in which Jones would support them financially as long as they didn’t publicly identify him as her father. A hearing is scheduled for March 31.



