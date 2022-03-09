Lululemon unveils brand’s first shoe line

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2022 at 6:54 pm

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Lululemon is taking a walk into the footwear industry by launching the brand's first shoes.

The athletic brand announced Tuesday that it will be releasing four different women's shoes beginning on March 22.

To kick things off, the company will debut its Blissfeel shoes, which have an upper panel that supports movement and underfoot foam cushioning technology. The shoe will be available in 10 spring-ready shades.

Lululemon will also introduce three other shoes, including Chargefeel for cross-training; Restfeel, a slide-style shoe for post-workout; and Strongfeel, which is an all-around training shoe.

"Footwear is the natural next step for us to expand and apply our long history of innovation in fit, feel and performance, and it represents an exciting moment for our brand," Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said in a statement. "We are entering the footwear category the same way we built our apparel business -- with products designed to solve unmet needs, made for women first."

Lululemon's chief product officer Sun Choe also shared in a statement that the brand started with women's shoes first as a result of noticing that they are often designed for men and later adapted for women. "That didn't sit well with us," said Choe.

She continued, "Innovating for women is in lululemon's DNA -- now we're bringing that same expertise to footwear, and women were part of this journey every step of the way."

While the brand is initially launching for women, there are plans to create a men's footwear collection in 2023.

