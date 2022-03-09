Today is Wednesday March 09, 2022
Texas flagged 27,000 mail ballots for rejection in primary

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2022 at 5:09 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – More than 27,000 mail ballots in Texas were flagged for rejection in the first test of new voting restrictions enacted across the U.S. It puts the rate of rejected mail ballots in Texas on track to significantly surpass previous elections. That’s according to county-by-county reports obtained by The Associated Press following last week’s first-in-the-nation primary in Texas. The figures are preliminary but provide the fullest picture to date of how new election rules rushed into place by Republicans following the 2020 election made it harder to vote for thousands of voters in both parties. Some will wind up not having their ballots count at all.



