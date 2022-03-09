Today is Wednesday March 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Suspect found dead after standoff at home near Galveston Bay

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2022 at 4:45 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


CLEAR LAKE SHORES (AP) – Police say an armed suspect was found dead after an hours-long standoff at a home in a community near Galveston Bay. The standoff happened Wednesday morning in Clear Lake Shores, located 22 miles northwest of Galveston. The community’s police department says an officer dispatched on a domestic-disturbance call went to a house about 5 a.m. Wednesday and was met with a gunshot from inside. The officer injured his shoulder diving from the porch to safety. After 4 1/2 hours of negotiations, officers entered the house and found the suspected gunman dead. Police have not said how he died.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design