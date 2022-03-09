Today is Wednesday March 09, 2022
Smith County shootings ruled double suicide

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2022 at 3:53 pm
Smith County shootings ruled double suicideTYLER — Following autopsies, a recent double fatal shooting has been ruled a double suicide. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office issued that update Wednesday. The victims, discovered February 25, were 21-year-olds Cody Russell Lovelady Jr. of Flint and Jarah Breann Shelton of Tyler. Officials say around 11:15 that morning, a deputy saw a black Ford F-250 on FM 2868 near the intersection of Hwy. 155 South. The vehicle was still running and a female was sitting in the front seat with a handgun. After removing the handgun, authorities say the deputy realized that the female and a male who was also in the front seat were both dead. The deputy secured the vehicle and called for assistance.



