Texas loses appeal over investigation of trans teen’s family

AUSTIN (AP/Staff) – A Texas court has tossed out the state’s appeal of a judge’s order preventing child welfare officials from investigating the parents of a transgender teenager over gender-confirming care the youth received. The Texas Third Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s appeal of a temporary order issued last week halting the investigation by the Department of Family and Protective Services into the parents of the 16-year-old girl. The parents sued over the investigation and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that officials look into reports of such treatments as abuse.



