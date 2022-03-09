Today is Wednesday March 09, 2022
Tyler selects new city engineer, cancels May election

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2022 at 1:48 pm
Tyler selects new city engineer, cancels May electionTYLER — The City of Tyler has named a new city engineer and canceled its May election. Darin Jennings gets the engineer’s post after serving as the development services engineer manager since 2021. Officials say in his new position, Jennings will plan, direct, and administer all activities of the Engineering Department. Those include overseeing the design and construction of capital improvement projects and Half-Cent Sales Tax Fund administration. Meantime, the election was canceled because all candidates are unopposed. Mayor Don Warren gets a new term, along with Councilmembers Broderick McGee, James Wynne, and Brad Curtis. Click here and scroll down to “Tyler News” for more details on both items.



