Chapel Hill High School dismisses early due to bomb threat

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2022 at 1:33 pm

CHAPEL HILL — Out of what’s termed an abundance of caution, Chapel Hill High School dismissed classes beginning at 1:15 Wednesday afternoon in connection to a bomb threat. The campus had earlier gone on lockdown, with students and staff evacuated from the building. The Smith County Constable, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Smith County Fire Marshal, and Chapel Hill ISD Police Department are on site. Officials say more updates will be sent out when more information becomes available.

