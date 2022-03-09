Today is Wednesday March 09, 2022
More good sales tax news for Tyler and Longview

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2022 at 12:32 pm
More good sales tax news for Tyler and LongviewAUSTIN — Tyler and Longview continue to mirror a positive statewide trend in sales tax allocations from the Texas comptroller’s office. For March, Tyler gets $4,185,356.79, compared to $3,697,853.62 a year ago. For the year to date, it’s $15,245,737.53, up from $12,509,929.92 at this time last year. Longview picked up $3,109,664.00 for March; that figure was $2,519,508.46 a year ago. As for the year to date, Longview shows $11,119,750.26, compared to $9,062,804.44 at this time in 2021.



