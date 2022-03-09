Today is Wednesday March 09, 2022
Tyler resident claims $3 million scratch ticket prize

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2022 at 11:46 am
Tyler resident claims million scratch ticket prizeAUSTIN – A Tyler resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $3 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $250 Million Cash Party. The ticket was purchased at Raceway 6760, on Main St. in Lindale. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. This was the last of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game. $250 Million Cash Party offers more than $250 million in total prizes, according to a news release. Officials say overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.



