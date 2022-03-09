Today is Wednesday March 09, 2022
Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series gets “First Look” treatment from ‘Entertainment Weekly’

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2022 at 11:25 am
Lucasfilm

Entertainment Weekly's traditional print magazine is going out with a bang, with its final April edition offering a sneak peek at the anticipated, upcoming Disney+ series, Obi-Wan Kenobi

The cover features Ewan McGregor's exiled Jedi Master, lightsaber in hand and looking a bit worse for wear since we last saw him at the end of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. His beard is longer, and graying in spots, and his Jedi tunic is worn from the unforgiving desert suns of Tatooine, where he vowed to watch over a very young Luke Skywalker. 

The feature shows a series of photos from the show, as well. Kenobi is also pictured in an until-now unseen portion of his sparse cave dwelling, glimpsed in Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope.  At least one shot shows him off-planet, however. Writer Joby Harold tells EW that the picture of a hooded Obi-Wan is set on a planet called Daiyu, which "sort of has a Hong Kong feel to it. It's got a graffiti-ridden nightlife, and is kind of edgy."

The feature also reveals Reva, one of the Jedi hunting Inquisitors dispatched by Emperor Palpatine. The "ruthlessly ambitious" character is played by The Queen's Gambit veteran Moses Ingraham.

Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts May 25 -- known by fans as Star Wars Day -- on Disney+. 

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



