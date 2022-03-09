1st trial in Capitol riot ends in conviction on all counts

Posted/updated on: March 9, 2022 at 4:40 am

WASHINGTON (AP) – A Texas man has been convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol last year with a holstered handgun. It’s a milestone victory for federal prosecutors in the first trial among hundreds of cases arising from last year’s riot. A jury also convicted Guy Wesley Reffitt of obstructing Congress’ joint session to certify the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, of interfering with police officers who were guarding the Capitol and of threatening his two teenage children if they reported him to law enforcement after the attack. The verdict could be a bellwether for many other Capitol riot cases. It could give Justice Department prosecutors more leverage in plea negotiations and discourage other defendants from gambling on trials of their own.

